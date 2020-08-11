STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

What Game do I play – but with least effort?

An occupational hazard of writing a column on videogames is that people often ask me for real suggestions. “I want to play something, but I don’t know where to start.

Published: 11th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An occupational hazard of writing a column on videogames is that people often ask me for real suggestions. “I want to play something, but I don’t know where to start. Tell me a fun game”. This request puts my brain into overthink mode – How do I stun them with this knowledge that I have?

Should I throw them into the pits of online strategy where there is a tough learning curve? Do I introduce them to one of the latest mainstream hits with a graphics requirement that would cause their laptop to transform into an induction stove? I normally test the waters by introducing them to cute, short indie games. Easy to learn and play. Short enough to temporarily divert them.

It also has the advantage of making myself feel good by generating awareness on the woke non-violent indie universe. I don’t stop with a name drop. No; I want to make sure they play it. I give step-bystep guidance. In most cases, I get as far as “install and register yourself on Steam” at which point these enthusiastic but uninitiated potential gamers lose interest. Here’s a low-effort, max-value listicle for you lazy gamers. Mind you, there are too many to suggest and I will add on to this list in the weeks to come.

  1. Cube Escape: Though I’ve mentioned it many times, be assured, Rusty Lake is definitely not paying me for this recommendation. This is a fun, free-to-play puzzle type game that is equal parts entertaining, head-scratching, and creepy. You can download it on your app store on your phone. Go, do it now.
  2. Cat Bird: If you tried the above game and went “Come on, Anusha, show me something REAL”, then Cat Bird is for you. It is still low effort – free and available on the app store. It is a well-made platformer adapted perfectly for a small screen, and it is anything but easy. The cat can fly. And it shoots and jumps and stuff - like Gen Z Mario.
  3. Machinarium: If you’re lazy, but willing to pay for an immersive yet light game, Machinarium is amongst the very aesthetic puzzle/adventures created by Amanita Designs. Your intrusive device will automatically recommend you similar games through ads if you like games like Chuchel and Samorost. The good part – they’re also available for the PC if your interest triggers the effort of booting the laptop.
  4. Stardew Valley: Level 4 gamers who’ve got their laptops charged up, with their Epic games and Steam account open and pointers on the search bar, or even sufficient app store credits to spend – buy Stardew Valley! This is a game for all ages – and is assuredly going to take you on a transformative, meditat ive adventure through virtual farming. Though I’m out of words for this week’s list, a top tip: visit itch.io for more free games that you could play and tell me about in turn. Till next time, go on some adventures and don’t be afraid to lose some virtual lives!

Anusha Ganapathi
@quaffle_waffle
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp