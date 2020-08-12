STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most of Chennai's Covid cases concentrated in Ambattur

The city recorded 986 fresh cases, while 1,108 people were discharged on Tuesday.

Published: 12th August 2020 05:46 AM

Small scale industries at Ambattur industrial estate and pattaraivakkam resume work

| Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city recorded 986 fresh cases, while 1,108 people were discharged on Tuesday. Active cases in the city dropped to 10.2 per cent and are expected to go down further, given the high number of discharges.

However, officials are concerned about the surge in cases in zones like Ambattur. While on July 31, the zone had nearly 1,200 active cases, it rose to 1,619 as on August 10, which is the highest among other zones. Overall, only three zones in the city have cases above the 1,000-mark.

“A week ago, there were 67 streets with active cases in Ambattur zone. Now, there are 125. More cases have emerged from Padi area, and containment measures are being undertaken,’’ an official with the zone said. “The increase in numbers from the past few days must not worry people because a street is marked active for a period of 14 days, even if there’s just one case. So, the numbers may fluctuate,’’ an official from the civic body’s health department said.

Despite the surge, the number of fever camps in Ambattur are lesser compared to other zones. On Monday, 41 camps were held here, while in Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, around 60 camps were held. However, officials said there is no need to increase the number of fever camps here. “Over 2,000 people attend camps here daily, which is higher than most zones.”

