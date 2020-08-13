STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader S Ve Shekher booked under National Honour Act for comments in YouTube video

"He has made certain objectionable remarks with the criminal intent of spreading misinformation against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and insulting the national flag," read the complaint

Published: 13th August 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:30 PM

S Ve Shekher

Actor-turned-politician, S Ve Shekher (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of Chennai booked the actor-turned-politician, S Ve Shekher, on Thursday for his remarks on the national flag in a YouTube video he posted a few days ago.

Shekher was booked under Section 2 (prevention of insults) of the National Honour Act, confirmed a senior police officer attached to the Central Crime Branch.

Three days ago, an online complaint was filed by C Rajarathinam, a resident of Nungambakkam, in which he stated that the actor turned politician and Ex-MLA of Mylapore constituency S Ve Shekher has released a video on his YouTube channel SVES50 TV on August 3.

"He has made certain objectionable remarks with the criminal intent of spreading misinformation against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and insulting the national flag," read the complaint.

Incidentally, this is the same video to which the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami refused to respond saying Shekher's stature does not merit a comment from the ruling party.

The Chief Minister also had remarked that Shekher was someone who indulges in loose talk and goes into hiding when a police case is filed against him. In the YouTube video, Shekher has criticised the Chief Minister for opposing the three-language policy of the central government and alleged that Palaniswami had himself learnt Hindi, but refuses to introduce it in government schools.

National Honour Act S Ve Shekher
Comments(1)

  • G Chandrasekar
    S.V Sekar who wants people in Tamil Nadu to learn Hindi should ask his brothers in Uttar Pradesh to learn Tamil.
    16 hours ago reply
