E-pass system cannot be cancelled: Chief Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected Chengalpattu district and held a meeting with district officials on Wednesday, following the continued spurt in cases there. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam said that like in Chennai, the district officials were told to increase fever camps, and also conduct door-to-door surveillance.

“We have also found that quarantine is not being done properly. We have advised the officials to follow the quarantine protocol and to increase the tests.” Further instructions were given to distribute masks to every household. “Containment activities will be carried out in areas where there are more than three positive cases. More cases are being reported from Tambaram, Pallavaram and Maraimalar Nagar.

We have given instructions to follow strict monitoring in these areas.” Saying that community participation is important in containing the spread, Shanmugam said people are still not following social distancing norms nor wearing masks. “We have advised the officials to increase their awareness on these. Early diagnosis is also important to prevent deaths,” Shanmugam said.

About cancelling the e-pass system for inter districts travel, Shanmugam said, e-pass system cannot be cancelled when there are restrictions in inter districts travel. The grievances in getting e-passes will be addressed and the government has instructed to put additional teams to check on this. The officials have been inspecting Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and other districts where more cases are being reported.