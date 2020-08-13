STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

E-pass system cannot be cancelled: Chief Secy

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam said that like in Chennai, the district officials were told to increase fever camps, and also conduct door-to-door surveillance. 

Published: 13th August 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected Chengalpattu district and held a meeting with district officials on Wednesday, following the continued spurt in cases there. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shanmugam said that like in Chennai, the district officials were told to increase fever camps, and also conduct door-to-door surveillance. 

“We have also found that quarantine is not being done properly. We have advised the officials to follow the quarantine protocol and to increase the tests.” Further instructions were given to distribute masks to every household.  “Containment activities will be carried out in areas where there are more than three positive cases. More cases are being reported from Tambaram, Pallavaram and Maraimalar Nagar.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, held a meeting to discuss the control measures of Covid in Chengalpattu on Wednesday 

We have given instructions to follow strict monitoring in these areas.” Saying that community participation is important in containing the spread, Shanmugam said people are still not following social distancing norms nor wearing masks. “We have advised the officials to increase their awareness on these. Early diagnosis is also important to prevent deaths,” Shanmugam said.

About cancelling the e-pass system for inter districts travel, Shanmugam said, e-pass system cannot be cancelled when there are restrictions in inter districts travel. The grievances in getting e-passes will be addressed and the government has instructed to put additional teams to check on this. The officials have been inspecting  Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and other districts where more cases are being reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E-pass
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp