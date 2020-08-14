29 arrested for gambling in Chennai house given on lease

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Thursday arrested as many as 29 persons for gambling in a leased out house in the city.

Police said a special team led by the Foreshore Estate police raided the apartment based on a tip-off and seized Rs 9.55 lakh in cash and nabbed 29 men on charges of gambling.

It is said the men were gambling over card games. The apartment, located on Karpagam Avenue in Raja Annamalai Puram, was taken on lease three years ago by one Prabhu, who works in a private company, said the police.

However, cops refused to give any details about the persons who organised the gambling. An official said gambling was said to be taking place in the apartment for the past few months.

All 29 men were booked under the Gambling Act and released on station bail. A few days ago, the city police had found that a rented house of a senior police officer was used to store drugs.