STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After failing to refund tickets, airline now seeks rescheduling fee from mother and child to postpone trip

The airlines demanded rescheduling charges which goes against the usual norms of providing a credit shell of one year, says Kapur.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI airport

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked during Unlock 2 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anuradha (35) and her three-year old child booked a ticket on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Chennai on March 22. Since the national lockdown was announced, the mother and child could not travel and Air Vistara did not refund the ticket.

The airlines instead of providing the full refund of the amount collected for the tickets due to cancellation, provided a credit shell, valid up to one year.

R M Kapur, Executive director of Admiralty Marine Services and father of Anuradha says that following the assurances, the date was later postponed to June 27 hoping that Covid-19 pandemic will ease off by
that time. But as the day was approaching, there was a lockdown in Noida and the itinerary was postponed to August 26 hoping the pandemic will ease off again.

As the Covid-19 cases have been mounting in Chennai and fearing whether the child would be able to travel with a mask on for five hours, Kapur wants the travel to be postponed.

The airlines demanded rescheduling charges which goes against the usual norms of providing a credit shell of one year, says Kapur. "This is fleecing in these difficult times. Vistara is happily sitting over the customers money for over five months," says Kapur.

"They should have refunded the money in the first instance. But having the customer's neck in their hand, they forced us to keep postponing our travel even as there are no signs of Covid-19 cases easing." he says.

An Air Vistara spokesperson told The New Indian Express that the airlines had already given two reschedule waivers (as confirmed by the customer) and were ready to offer another. The team is already in
touch with Anuradha and may give her a full refund. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Centre and the airline companies have been asked by the Supreme Court to discuss modalities for full refund of tickets for domestic and international flights which were cancelled
following the COVID-19 lockdown.

A petition is also moved in the Supreme Court where it is submitted that the airlines instead of providing the full refund of the amount collected for the tickets due to cancellation, are providing a credit shell, valid up to one year, which is clear in violation of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAV) of May 2008 issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). 

The CAV clearly states that 'the option of holding the refund amount in credit shell by the airlines shall be the prerogative of the passenger and not a default practice of the airline.'

The office memorandum of the Ministry of Civil Aviation deals with refund of ticket amount collected without levy of cancellation charge and pertains to only those people who booked tickets during the
lockdown period thus leaving out people who booked tickets prior to lockdown but the flights cancelled due to lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air Vistara flight Delhi to Chennai flight cancellation refund Ticket refund lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp