Prince of Arcot calls for unity and secularism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement on Thursday appealed to the public to desist from communalism and make the nation strong and vibrant. The statement was issued ahead of the upcoming Independence Day.

He urged people to safeguard peace, harmony, tolerance and secularism and to defend democratic values prescribed by the Constitution at all times. “As we are law-abiding citizens of this great country, India, let us remember that secularism means equal rights for citizens from all faiths. In other words, no discrimination on grounds of religion,” he said.

The Prince said people should bear in mind that Indian law specifically prohibits communalism, promotion of disharmony, enmity and ill-will between different religious communities. “Let us all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, pledge ourselves together to build a strong, united, democratic, just and prosperous India,” he emphasised.

File report on funding for traditional meds: HC

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras HC on Thursday directed the Centre to file a detailed report on the allocations of funds over 10 years, for the promotion of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy. The bench raised questions on the funding for Siddha medicine and also opined doctors in this field have to be encouraged. It was hearing a plea pertaining to slapping of Goondas Act on a Siddha doctor. The bench adjourned the plea to one week.