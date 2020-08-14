STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prince of Arcot calls for unity and secularism

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement on Thursday appealed to the public to desist from communalism and make the nation strong and vibrant.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement on Thursday appealed to the public to desist from communalism and make the nation strong and vibrant. The statement was issued ahead of the upcoming Independence Day.

He urged people to safeguard peace, harmony, tolerance and secularism and to defend democratic values prescribed by the Constitution at all times. “As we are law-abiding citizens of this great country, India, let us remember that secularism means equal rights for citizens from all faiths. In other words, no discrimination on grounds of religion,” he said.

The Prince said people should bear in mind that Indian law specifically prohibits communalism, promotion of disharmony, enmity and ill-will between different religious communities. “Let us all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, pledge ourselves together to build a strong, united, democratic, just and prosperous India,” he emphasised.

File report on funding for traditional meds: HC
Chennai: A division bench of the Madras HC on Thursday directed the Centre to file a detailed report on the allocations of funds over 10 years, for the promotion of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy. The bench raised questions on the funding for Siddha medicine and also opined doctors in this field have to be encouraged. It was hearing a plea pertaining to slapping of Goondas Act on a Siddha doctor. The bench adjourned the plea to one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp