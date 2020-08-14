STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Traffic movement in Chennai to change on Independence Day, here are the details

15,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor CCTVs will be set up. Police have identified ten sensitive places in the city and posted extra security.

Published: 14th August 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

A new traffic signal been introduced at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai as a pilot study to curb the traffic.

A new traffic signal been introduced at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai as a pilot study to curb the traffic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday at Fort St George and announced some changes in traffic movement.

The following modifications in the movement of traffic will come into effect from 6 am, said a statement from the city police. This traffic arrangement will be in force until the celebrations are over.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic other than vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry's Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Walajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy Bridge/Anna Salai and proceeding towards Parrys Corner/Kamarajar Salai via Flagstaff Road may take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.

Vehicles coming before 8.30 a.m. with red and purple passes will take Rajaji Salai and stop outside the Secretariat in gate. The vehicles will be parked inside the Secretariat. Vehicles issued with red and purple passes coming after 8.30 a.m. will take the route via Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instructions given to blue and pink pass holders.

Vehicles issued with blue and pink passes will take the route either via Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parrys Corner and RBI subway to reach the Secretariat in gate for disembarkation. These vehicles will be parked on the PWD parking lot (opposite the Secretariat).

Vehicles without passes will be stopped near the War Memorial and can be parked inside Island Grounds through Anna Salai entry.

As many as 15,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor CCTVs will be set up. Police have identified ten sensitive places in the city and posted extra security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day Chennai traffic
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp