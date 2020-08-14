Traffic movement in Chennai to change on Independence Day, here are the details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday at Fort St George and announced some changes in traffic movement.

The following modifications in the movement of traffic will come into effect from 6 am, said a statement from the city police. This traffic arrangement will be in force until the celebrations are over.

The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicular traffic other than vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry's Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Walajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy Bridge/Anna Salai and proceeding towards Parrys Corner/Kamarajar Salai via Flagstaff Road may take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.

Vehicles coming before 8.30 a.m. with red and purple passes will take Rajaji Salai and stop outside the Secretariat in gate. The vehicles will be parked inside the Secretariat. Vehicles issued with red and purple passes coming after 8.30 a.m. will take the route via Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instructions given to blue and pink pass holders.

Vehicles issued with blue and pink passes will take the route either via Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parrys Corner and RBI subway to reach the Secretariat in gate for disembarkation. These vehicles will be parked on the PWD parking lot (opposite the Secretariat).

Vehicles without passes will be stopped near the War Memorial and can be parked inside Island Grounds through Anna Salai entry.

As many as 15,000 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. A control room to monitor CCTVs will be set up. Police have identified ten sensitive places in the city and posted extra security.