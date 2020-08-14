STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Woman lures stalker home, ‘delivers’ him to cops

Recently, she started getting calls from an unknown number. When attended the call once, she had to hear vulgar talk from a man on the other side.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An e-commerce delivery boy was ‘delivered’ to the police by a woman after the former barraged her with obscene videos and texts through WhatsApp. Police said the woman was living with parents in Arumbakkam after she separated from her husband.

Recently, she started getting calls from an unknown number. When attended the call once, she had to hear vulgar talk from a man on the other side. The woman’s troubles didn’t end there. On August 8, she received an obscene video on WhatsApp. Even though she warned the man, there was no respite. 

Exasperated, she informed her parents who devised a plan to trap the man. Their idea was simple and the culprit fell for it almost immediately. The woman sent the man a message, ‘inviting’ him to her apartment. Further, she ‘guided’ him to the trap by sharing her location.

Enthralled by the unexpected invitation, the culprit promptly reached the house where her relatives nabbed him. The police, upon being alerted, immediately rushed to the spot and took delivery of the man. Police said the arrested was identified as R Vimalraj (29), of Tiruttani. He worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce website. 

“He had harassed many women after getting their number during delivering products. We have booked him under the Women Harassment Act and the IT Act,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, the woman’s parents raised doubts that her estranged husband could have played a role in the incident. The police have booked the woman’s former husband and launched an investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp