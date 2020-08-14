Woman lures stalker home, ‘delivers’ him to cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An e-commerce delivery boy was ‘delivered’ to the police by a woman after the former barraged her with obscene videos and texts through WhatsApp. Police said the woman was living with parents in Arumbakkam after she separated from her husband.

Recently, she started getting calls from an unknown number. When attended the call once, she had to hear vulgar talk from a man on the other side. The woman’s troubles didn’t end there. On August 8, she received an obscene video on WhatsApp. Even though she warned the man, there was no respite.

Exasperated, she informed her parents who devised a plan to trap the man. Their idea was simple and the culprit fell for it almost immediately. The woman sent the man a message, ‘inviting’ him to her apartment. Further, she ‘guided’ him to the trap by sharing her location.

Enthralled by the unexpected invitation, the culprit promptly reached the house where her relatives nabbed him. The police, upon being alerted, immediately rushed to the spot and took delivery of the man. Police said the arrested was identified as R Vimalraj (29), of Tiruttani. He worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce website.

“He had harassed many women after getting their number during delivering products. We have booked him under the Women Harassment Act and the IT Act,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, the woman’s parents raised doubts that her estranged husband could have played a role in the incident. The police have booked the woman’s former husband and launched an investigation.