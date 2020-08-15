STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 stitches for an honourable burial!

Kalaiarasan remembers an angry mob reaching the spot to protest the burial, and then a sizeable stone flying towards him.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With doctor Simon Hercules’s body at hand, and armed with nothing but a steely resolve to ensure him a honourable farewell, a group of corporation staff reached the Cemetery Road burial ground on April 19 midnight. Corporation Assistant Engineer Kalaiarasan S, who was part of the cortege that night, will receive CM’s special award on the Independence Day – a token of appreciation for the valour the 35-year-old displayed that night.          

Kalaiarasan remembers an angry mob reaching the spot to protest the burial, and then a sizeable stone flying towards him. With an injured head he went alone and got admitted in a hospital. “I have two daughters. The eldest is studying class 3.

They are already frightened that I have to step out for work during this crisis. So, I couldn’t tell them anything. I planned to tell them that I met with an accident,” he said. He had to get 14 stitches, and his wrist had been fractured. His plan to hide the incident from his family flopped. They heard every graphic detail on TV the next day. “But they are okay now, and I reported for work after 20 days,” he added.

