Again, medical waste dumped in suburbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even while Tamil Nadu is battling the Covid pandemic, disposal of biomedical waste remains unregulated as loads of tonic bottles have been dumped in the open in Chennai suburbs again, this time near Thiruneermalai. Pughalvendhan V, an activist who rallies against open dumping of bio-medical waste, spotted the pile of tonic bottles and tablets dumped along the NH-45 service road.

“ The lids of the bottle were open and the medicine was seeping out. This spot of dumping is not even half a kilometre from the Thiruneermalai Town Panchayat,’’ he said. “This looks like an easy spot to dump as people can just throw it from the vehicle and run away,’’ he said. Pughalvendhan said that he spotted the pile of waste on Wednesday evening and it remained as it is on Friday too.

“The TNPCB has still not cleared the waste dumped near the Manivakkam lake,’’ he said. Two weeks ago, TNIE had a similar instance of open dumping of biomedical waste along the Outer Ring Road in Manivakkam. TNPCB officials with the Chengalpattu district said that they would visit the spot in Thiruneermalai and take action.