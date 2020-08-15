STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Again, medical waste dumped in suburbs

“ The lids of the bottle were open and the medicine was seeping out. This spot of dumping is not even half a kilometre from the Thiruneermalai Town Panchayat,’’ he said. 

Published: 15th August 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Biomedical waste dumped along service lane of NH45 | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even while Tamil Nadu is battling the Covid pandemic, disposal of biomedical waste remains unregulated as loads of tonic bottles have been dumped in the open in Chennai suburbs again, this time near Thiruneermalai. Pughalvendhan V, an activist who rallies against open dumping of bio-medical waste, spotted the pile of tonic bottles and tablets dumped along the NH-45 service road.

“ The lids of the bottle were open and the medicine was seeping out. This spot of dumping is not even half a kilometre from the Thiruneermalai Town Panchayat,’’ he said.  “This looks like an easy spot to dump as people can just throw it from the vehicle and run away,’’ he said. Pughalvendhan said that he spotted the pile of waste on Wednesday evening and it remained as it is on Friday too.

“The TNPCB has still not cleared the waste dumped near the Manivakkam lake,’’ he said.  Two weeks ago, TNIE had a similar instance of open dumping of biomedical waste along the Outer Ring Road in Manivakkam. TNPCB officials with the Chengalpattu district said that they would visit the spot in Thiruneermalai and take action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
medical waste chennai
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp