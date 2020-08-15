EPS flags off 30 Covid awareness vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off 30 LED-mounted screen vehicles to create awareness of Covid.

According to a statement, each zone of the corporation will get two vehicles, which will be creating awareness of social distancing, hand washing and also exclusive messages from the Chief Minister. The CM also wished well one lakh people who recovered from Covid.

In the same event, he also inaugurated Chennai Corporation’s project of setting up dynamic LED lights in 37 bridges. In the first phase, Napier Bridge and Radhakrishnan Road flyover got LED lights last week.

The CM also handed over Rs 7.44 crore financial assistance on behalf of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani.

Deputy CM O Pannerselvam, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash were also present at the event.