Lets's pledge for freedom from virus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the brutal COVID-19 continues to curtail our freedom of movement, in his 67th Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic. “Take a resolve for a self-reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties,” said the PM.

Mindful of the prevailing circumstances, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami has urged citizens to avoid gatherings and meetings to contain the spread of the virus. On the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, police and army personnel in the city, donning masks and maintaining social distance took part in the full dress rehearsal, displaying full-hearted enthusiasm despite the muted celebrations. Here’s to their soaring spirit!