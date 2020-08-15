STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief brings respite to 6,000 families

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unthinkable miseries to millions of people in the country, but it is the lesserprivileged who have been at the receiving end of this perilous virus.

Published: 15th August 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unthinkable miseries to millions of people in the country, but it is the lesserprivileged who have been at the receiving end of this perilous virus. Individuals and NGOs across the country have stepped up to provide relief and hope.

One such initiative — The Covid Slum Relief Project — was launched by Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Chennai Vision Charitable Trust in 2020. The CSR project was set up with an aim to provide groceries, food, medical check-up and supplies, face masks and fields, and other essentials to ensure the slum dwellers in the city were safe and protected from infection. The campaign will cover around 250 slums, totalling to 75,000 families in the next two months.

In the past six weeks, the project achieved the following milestones

  1. More than 6,000 families (and still counting) in 25 slums in Badrikari, Gangaikaraipuram, Singh Temple area, Dharmapuram, Griappa Road, Ventuvangeni North & East, Thorapakkam, M.K.Radha Nagar, TP Chatram, Naduvangarai, Kakan Colony Besant Nagar, SS Puram, Kodambakkam Market, Taramani, etc., have been covered for relief
  2. 3M GOGGLES, sanitisers, N-95 masks, face shields have been given to more than 2,000 Chennai City Police
  3. Rice, wheat, bread, and masks etc., given to Corporation and sanitary workers
  4. Rice and food distributed to Metro Water drivers, cleaners and staff

4,000 nitrile gloves given to Namakkal Government and other Government Hospitals

N-95 masks, sanitisers given to RIOGH, ICH, Corporation dispensaries

DONATION DETAILS

CHENNAI VISION CHARITABLE TRUST

  •  Account No: 430991295
  •  MICR Code: 600019037
  •  IFSC Code: IDIB000N033
  •  SWIFT Code: IDIBINBBTSY
