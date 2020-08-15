Thanks, for doing a thankless job so well!

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Newspapers and portals couldn’t have any more promoted the value of self-hygiene in the last six months. But that’s for people who are responsible only for themselves. Conservancy workers are responsible for keeping entire streets clean, and if these people attached to this thankless job, had failed us, Chennai city would not have witnessed a recovery path.

This Independence Day, one conservancy worker who truly battled all odds to keep our city clean will receive the Chief Minister’s special award. Jayasankar E leaves his house in Madhavaram for work at 3.30 am. Witnessing the slumber break free of the city, the 46-year-old walks 20 km to reach his work place in Pudupet.

“By the time I report for work at Ward 63, I would be very exhausted. But then I need to ready myself for collecting wastes the entire day. After work I walk 20 km again back home,” the permanent employee for the city corporation says.

He has a scooter at home, but he has given it to his mechanic son. When asked why he didn’t apply for his annual leave on some days, Jayasankar replies, “No, no, it is my duty to keep the streets clean, and I can’t ignore my responsibilities especially during this crisis.” Jayasankar tested positive for Covid on May 21.

“There were a lot of containment zones in the division I worked in.

So, I did not expect to walk out of this pandemic unscathed. The risk was always there,” he adds. After treatment and recovery, Jayasankar was soon back on the streets. Though the city corporation had arranged buses to pick up conservancy staff, Jayasankar did not avail himself of it. “Those buses come late. I don’t want to end up late to work during this crisis. The 20-km walks are worth it,” he says.