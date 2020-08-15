STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic arrangements in Chennai for Independence Day

In a bid to avoid untoward incidents, city police have made arrangements for Independence day celebration on Thrusday.

Published: 15th August 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 04:00 AM

An illuminated Ripon Building, Greater Chennai Corporation head-quarters, on the eve of Independence Day, on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to avoid untoward incidents, city police have made arrangements for Independence day celebration on Thrusday. As many as 15,000 police personnel will be deployed. A control room to monitor the CCTVs will be set up and police have identified ten sensitive places in the city.

The city police commissionerate issued a release about the traffic arrangements made for Independence Day Celebrations at St George Fort. The following modifications in the movement of traffic will be given effect from 6 am. The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue up to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all the vehicular traffic other than the vehicles with car passes.

Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner. Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards KamarajarSalai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach KamarajarSalai.

Vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge/Anna Salai and proceeding towards Parrys Corner/KamarajarSalai via Flag Staff Road may take route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively. Vehicles coming before 08.30 a.m. with Red and Purple Colour passes will take Rajaji Salai and alight at Secretariat In gate outside.

After alighting, the vehicles will be parked inside Secretariat. Vehicles issued with Red and Purple Colour passes coming after 8.30 a.m. will take the route via Flag Staff Road and enter St. George Fort through Wallajah Gate. They should follow the same instruction given to Blue and Pink Colour pass holders.

Vehicles issued with Blue and Pink Colour passes will take the route either via Flag Staff Road and Wallajah Gate or via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parrys Corner and RBI subway to reach Secretariat in gate out for disembarkation. Those vehicles will be parked on the PWD parking lot (opposite to Secretariat). Those vehicles without passes will alight near War Memorial and vehicles will be allowed to park inside Island Ground through Anna Salai entry.

CM, Guv convey greetings
Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday extended Independence Day greetings. “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the joyous occasion. May patriotism fills our thoughts and care and concern for our people dominate our hearts,” the Governor said in his message. The Chief Minister said, “People should unitedly work for making Tamil Nadu numero uno in the country while strive for making India a superpower.”

38 cops bag medals
Chennai: As many as 23 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be presented with the President’s medal for their distinguished work on the occasion of Independence Day. A release from State government said, 2 officers will be awarded with President’s police medal for Distinguished Service and 21 officers will be awarded Police medal for meritorious service. As many as 15 police officers from TN will be presented with Chief Minister’s police medal for  Excellence on the occasion of Independence Day. Out of 15 police officers seven are women. A release said, 5 offices will be awarded with CM’s police medal excellence in public service and 10 officers will be awarded with the Chief Minister’s police medal.

