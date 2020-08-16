‘Dough’ing as they please

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last six months, if we’ve known anything it is that a single virus has the potency to disrupt lives across the globe, claim lives and bring an entire planet on its knees. But, we have also learned that the human spirit and joy of giving is unwavering — even in the worst of tragedies (and we’ve have enough of those in 2020). Not just adult humans, even tiny humans are chipping in every way they can by spreading love and compassion to others in these distressing times.

One such generous attempt is by The Cookie Project — a team of 11 tiny humans, who are whipping up scrumptious eggless chocochip cookies in their kitchens to raise funds for a noble cause. The initiative is a combined effort of Ladies Circle India (LCI) and Round Table India. Shivangi Daga, a member of LCI and a baker, says, “I saw my daughter Rishika and her friends take part enthusiastically at a Christmas bake sale at their school last year. We decided to see if their passion can be put to good use. She got in touch with her friends and those whom she followed on Instagram.

That ’s how we managed to get the team on board.” The money collected from selling the baked goods will be directed towards Ekal Vidyalaya, a non-profit organisation, involved in education and village development in rural areas and tribal villages of India. The project kicked off on August 10 and the kids have received over 100 orders from across the city. Shivangi, who has created the recipe, explains, “We zeroed in on cookies because it could be easily standardised.

Tarts or pastries wouldn’t have a long shelf life. I passed on a recipe and a video tutorial so kids could watch and bake from their respective kitchens. You could either buy it for your family or donate it to an orphanage through us,” she explains. Aarna Khatri, Neha Arun, Ahaana B, Anvita Goyal, Parakh Agarwal, Tanvi Tatia, Zara Kanwar, Veedhi Bhanushali, Vaishnavi Khemka, Reha Bansal, and Rishika Daga — are the 11 school kids who offered to volunteer.

Speaking about her contribution, Aarna , a class eight student, says, “I have taken part in a few other charity programmes for underprivileged children. When The Cookie Project came along, it excited the baker in me and I immediately said yes. Baking, to me, means spreading sweetness and happiness through the yummy delights to my friends and family.” This is only a small step from the kids’ end in ‘baking’ this world a better place for all. Each pack has a dozen cookies priced at `250. The orders will be accepted until August 20, and delivered on August 21 from the baker closest to your house. For details, call: 9840713199 or 9962115577