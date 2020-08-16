Lights. camera. social distance

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sunlight streaming through Jagriti Chahal’s balcony in Bengaluru, suffusing her cheerful face; a gentle smile, a hot cuppa in her hand, and the muse, seated cross-legged in a composed demeanour in her quaint garden, become the endearing subject of a digital portrait. The holistic health healer, who until May was camerashy, had her first photoshoot during the lockdown.

With an iPhone, a device-enabled video-calling app, her 11-year-old daughter for assistance and photographer Rajkumar Raghavan instructing the duo about the frame, lighting, backdrop and composition, from his home in Chennai, over a video call, memorable frames were captured in under a few hours.

“I am a lupie and the photoshoot was part of a social initiative campaign for Lupus Chennai, to create awareness about the chronic medical condition. Since it was my first shoot, I did have my inhibitions. But it turned out to be a wonderful experience,” recounts Jagriti.

With social distancing protocols becoming the norm, and shutterbugs travelling to capture the moods, movements and moments of their muses becoming a far-fetched dream in a pandemic world, photographers in the city have now started tapping on available mobile technology, and reinventing the existing setting to create art. From using webcams, FaceTime to other video-calling apps, shooting remote portraits is — just like other things in this lockdown — a new normal.

Synergy in space

“By mid-April-May, I saw a few taking to virtual photography and the process fascinated me. To me, immersing in the space/ location, familiarising myself with it and interacting with the surroundings before a shoot is important. Even in a studio shoot, I find it vital to create a certain synergy with space. So, the fact that the photographer won’t be physically present at the location took me by surprise.

But I kept myself open to the idea,” shares Raj. In May, when he was presented with the opportunity to shoot for the campaign, he decided to dabble with the photography technique and create portraits of lupies but from a safe distance. After several calls for video tours of Jagriti’s house, the spaces in and around it, understanding her traits, and chalking frames based on it, Raj began setting up for the shoot.

But, it wasn’t easy. With distance posing as a challenge, he found an assistant in Jagriti’s 11-year-old daughter, to enable him efficiently change the contours of the camera angles. “One of the biggest limitations or challenges was interpreting the space virtually. Ultimately, I was seeing the space through someone else’s eyes. So the possibilities of me setting the space up my way dwindled. Every instruction had to be dealt with patiently.

But it was experimental and a learning process. I shot around seven people as part of the campaign, and since they were all portraits, every shoot was aimed at bringing out the unique personality of the person. It was quite an experience,” shares Raj, who has shot portraits of people from Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Bengaluru as part of the campaign.

Beyond boundaries

With an experience spanning over a decade and work almost always taking him places, photographer Vasanth Kumar has never had to stay put in a place. This was until March 2020. While being stuck at home for the first time in years, looking for ways to channelise his creativity, Vasanth stumbled upon the works of Italian photographer Alessio Albi, who was conceptualising and executing photoshoots over a webcam.

Drawing inspiration and improvising on what he had found, Vasanth began doing remote photoshoots using Apple’s FaceTime — an app with an inbuilt feature to click quality pictures even during a call. From the stunning photographs of Faye, a model based in Paris on a sunny day with tulip flowers for company; aesthetic shots of Vikas Merkulova from Russia with her French bulldog to the picturesque portraits of Germany-based Cagla with a crimson sky in the backdrop — since March, Vasanth has completed over 40 shoots across the globe, of people in isolation, in and around their living spaces.

“I learned a lot about the process through trial and error, and evolved with every shoot. When people couldn’t wrap their heads around the possibility of such remote shoots, I began creating a portfolio exclusively for it. However, language has many times been a barrier but thanks to Google Translate, I’ve so far been able to successfully guide the models during the shoots,” shares Vasanth, who plans the shoot a week in advance.

“I take a virtual tour of their living space, understand the light sources, make a note of the props and accessories that can accentuate the place. Based on the details, I create a palette. The attire for the shoot is mostly based on the backdrop and on what’s available in their wardrobe. Both the technical and non-technical aspects of photoshoots have now taken a 360-degree turn. We are trying to reach the same destination — of producing quality images — but by taking a different route,” he explains.

With revenue-generating events coming to a halt and the cash inflow facing a dip like never before, Vasanth and Raj say the future looks uncertain, especially for those creatives who’ve just stepped into the industry. “Right now it’s about surviving this period and keeping the business running. From having about 25 wedding shoots a year to none at all now, the situation looks quite gloomy. But, new opportunities like these, wherein we get to explore beyond boundaries, keep the ball rolling. Since we don’t have to travel, it’s also cost-effective and leaves a negligible ecological footprint,” he emphasises. Although the interest so far has been on remote portrait shoots, a handful of brands have also tried shooting products through this technique, he adds.

Keeping it natural

For actor-photographer Sunder Ramu, whose remote portraits of actors Shriya Saran, Andrea Jeremiah, Hansika Motwani, Sriya Reddy, Lekha Washington and Cathrine Tresa Alexander have grabbed attention, the lockdown and his discovery of the virtual photography medium have allowed him to adapt and improvise under adverse situations. His debut remote shoot in May, with actor Shriya Saran in her house in Barcelona, opened new avenues for the experimental photographer.

Now, requests to execute virtual shoots from places including Helsinki, Prague, Finland, and Sri Lanka, have been pouring in, he says. “When you are used to controlling the angles and light while adapting to the environment, not being physically present is tough. Now, during remote shoots, we are all at the mercy of natural light and have to adapt and play with what’s available. But, despite the limitations, my focus remains on enabling the model to have a conversation with the camera and to keep the process organic. To me, it’s about bringing out their character.

With people letting us into their homes, giving a peek into their lives, shooting them in their comfort zones brings a certain character to the output too. It’s a fascinating process,” he says. While Sunder is particular about keeping his techniques under wraps, his results have been nothing but striking. The imageries weave a certain narrative of those distanced from the world, and perhaps even soaking in solitude.

Although the most common way of shooting from remote locations has been through FaceTime, there are other ways to accomplish the shoot without giving up on the quality too, he says. “It’s taken time to try and test these techniques that up the photo quality, and I will be doing more shoots with it even after the lockdown,” shares Sunder, who recently completed a remote editorial shoot featuring Andrea.

“The shoot was done with four different cameras and Andrea did the entire lighting set-up. In these shoots, the onus is not just on the photographer but also on the person at the other end — to ensure the costumes, lighting and frame are correct. If it isn’t, they’ll have to move around and adjust it. Though laborious, when the output is of good quality, it makes up for all the hard work,” says the creative.

Breaking boundaries

Twenty-five-year-old photographer Edwin J Robert concurs. Recently, his attempt at shooting underwater from home was widely appreciated by his followers and fellow creators alike. The enchanting images of model Shobika Gupta, immersed in ethereal hues of blue, underwater were nothing short of a visual spectacle. “After about three months of doing remote shoots, I felt they’d started becoming static. I wanted to experiment,” says Edwin.

After trying his hands at the manipulation technique and levitation photography, he turned his attention to underwater photography. The photographer shot model Shobika in the pool in her backyard through FaceTime. “The shoot was challenging and went on for three hours. Though Apple is waterresistant when immersed completely in water, the signal breaks.

So we had to invert the phone (with the camera on the other end) to ensure a part of the gadget wasn’t immersed,” he explains. With Shobika underwater, communication became a challenge and the duo sought help from the model’s sister. “She held the phone and helped in executing the frames. It was quite hard to swim back and forth, listen to the instructions — all this while keeping my eyes open in a chlorinated pool for a long time. But, it was a great experience!” shares Shobika. Over the last several months, Edwin has done over 35 global shoots.

The portraits, laced with a dash of playful energy, moody and intimate undertones, capture a gamut of human emotions. “Remote shoots aren’t a replacement for regular photography or a threat. But in the current situation, it keeps us going. Doing these shoots during such a trying time has given me not just recognition but also valuable insights,” he adds.

Toggle switch

While most remote shoots have so far been based on the artists supporting artists’ principle, it brings us to the question — how does a creative charge for a commissioned work? The answer is quite simple, it seems. Sunder asserts that clients shouldn’t cut corners because of the distance, just like how they wouldn’t compromise on the quality of the output. “Anyone can be a technical photographer. But not everyone can be the artist that you are and look at things the way you do.

A photographer might not be physically present to change the lighting, scout the environment or adjust the prop but, the frame, essence and vision are theirs. The monetary aspect should be based on that,” he highlights. Over the decades, photography has witnessed a paradigm shift from analog, digital to mobile mediums. Mobile tech-driven remote photography is also part of this inevitable evolution, and one with potential, say the creatives. Though the way forward looks hazy, these photographers seem ready to embrace and adapt to changes, learn new techniques and reinvent themselves — one video call, one frame and one click at a time. Cheers and clicks to that!