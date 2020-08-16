STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Literary adventures for kids

“My wife and I realised that literature was losing its sheen. It is being treated as a language subject in schools.

Published: 16th August 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

To watch the events, log into their Facebook page: Alchemy Kids Theatre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Storytelling, quizzes, interactive workshops, play reading, monologues, guest lectures...wouldn’t literature be more fun for kids with these elements incorporated into it? The Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation was born out of this idea and launched on January 24, 2020 by Vijay Viswanathan, theatre practitioner and educationist.

“My wife and I realised that literature was losing its sheen. It is being treated as a language subject in schools. We wanted kids to explore the fun aspects of literature through a set of activities. One among the key concepts is READ ON, a Children’s Literature Festival to celebrate the literary works of authors, playwrights and writers.

The kids are divided into two age groups juniors (aged 4-7) and seniors (aged 8-14). We’ve also planned programmes for parents,” explains Vijay, the founder and managing director. The three-and-a-half month virtual festival was inaugurated on August 16 by Geeta Ramanujam, a storyteller at Kathalaya.

The hour-long session will be held on their official Facebook page every Sunday starting from the coming week, and is expected to culminate on November 14, 2020. “Each week will have a different topic. The festival aims at encouraging students to explore, appreciate and perform the different styles of texts from literature. We have 130 registrations so far,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp