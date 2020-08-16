Manja menace injures four Chennai locals at separate locations

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least four persons including a woman motorist were injured by manja thread (an abrasive thread used in kite flying) in separate cases on Saturday.

Following this, police rounded up 55 persons in possession of kites and manja thread across North Chennai.

The first incident was reported in Madhavaram on Saturday afternoon, when the victim Madhavan (32) of Chintadripet was returning home on his two-wheeler from work. “On GNT Road near Madhavaram police

station, a manja thread dangling in the air slit his neck and he fell on the road. He was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he got 13 stitches on his neck. He is stable,” said a police officer.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman suffered a deep cut injury on her neck and suffered fracture on her right hand and has been admitted in critical condition at Stanley Government Hospital. “The victim,

Ramani of Ennore, who works at a textile shop in the locality, was returning home with her friend Revathi on a two-wheeler after work, when a manja thread slit her neck near the Ennore Express Road near

the fire station. Since Revathi rode pillion, she escaped with minor injuries,” said a police officer from Tiruvottiyur.

Purushotaman from Madhavaram was also injured in a similar manner when he was riding through Tiruvottiyur to purchase fish on Saturday evening.

In another incident, one more person identified as Pandiarajan was injured while riding on Ennore Expressway and has been admitted to a private hospital.

While separate cases were registered in Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur police stations about the incidents, a surprise raid at Madhavaram, Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar police districts on Saturday night led

to the seizure of about 200 kites and arrest of 55 persons. Five spools of manja thread were also seized. All the people were booked and let on station bail after warning.

It may be noted that a few days ago, a police couple suffered injuries after a manja thread slit the husband's neck on Padi flyover after which Villivakkam inspector Rajeesh Babu was moved to the control room

as a departmental action. The sale of kites remains rampant online.