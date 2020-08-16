SOP for opening small places of worship in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s revenue department has released the Standard Operating Procedure for the resumed operations of small places of worship. According to the SOP, religious places should be disinfected three times a day. Further, distribution of food at places of worship would not be permitted. The management of those places of worship who want to apply for permission to operate, may do so through the city Corporation’s website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in.