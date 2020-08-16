STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State of Play, and why would you play Cuphead again?

There was another State of Play update last week, as a PS (postscript) to the PS5 launch announcement.

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was another State of Play update last week, as a PS (postscript) to the PS5 launch announcement. That terrible pun was placed to ease you into the fact that there were no particularly exciting releases announced for the current and future consoles.

The 42-minute advertisement teased a bunch of platformers and VR adventures — if we want to dissociate further away from reality. Now, it seems like Nintendo is the PlayStation’s chief competitor in the console wars (nice try with the free games weekend though, Xbox). State of Play showed a brand-new ‘Crash Bandicoot’ trying to one-up Mario, and ‘The Pathless’, which works a lot like the Zelda adventures. Even the Pokémon lookalike, Temtem (previously in beta for the PC), is now scheduled to release for the PS4. Which brings me to the topic of discussion this week.

PS4 copped out by releasing Cuphead on its platform, and I bought it. Cuphead is a game that has tortured everyone who interacted with it. The artists probably struggled with painting the intricate frame-by-frame artwork. The musicians had to make the soundtrack in a possibly 1920s recording environment. The developers had to deal with the guilt of creating the toughest possible boss battles.

Gamers had to experience the pain of repeated failure with minimal gratification.This was a foolish purchase, reasoned as an experiment. I wanted to check if the game’s difficulty is a function of console. The experiment was to be controlled on my three years of additional gaming experience. Would this change my perception of this game that everyone loves to hate? Are PS4 finger blisters more bearable than potential carpal tunnel? Although my gaming skills have clearly not improved, the wise that I have accrued over the years helped me think better of Cuphead.

I didn’t even cuss in my livestreams. Cuphead is nothing like an abworkout. You know it is going to cause you pain and take a long time for success. But unlike an ab-workout, the bragging rights are not tangible. In fact, the game eliminates the possibility of bragging. If being shot down by a cartoon potato 103 times does not make you humble, nothing will.If being punched-out by a twodimensional tadpole 67 times in 40 minutes does not make you feel weak, nothing can. Cuphead teaches you humility, patience, and the truth of life. Working hard does not mean it will all be worth it. Cuphead is the perfect game for disillusioned adults. Play it every time you feel too bigheaded.Play it if you want to have a nice cry. Play it. Play.

Anusha Ganapathi
@quaffle_waffle
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

