VCK man murdered for tipping-off police about illicit sale of liquor in Chennai?

The incident happened a few metres away from deceased Kesavan's house on Veerakutti street in Tondiarpet when he was out on his walk, said the police.

Published: 16th August 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang chased and hacked a VCK funcionary to death and vandalised the vehicles at Tondiarpet in Chennai on Saturday night after he allegedly tipped police about the illicit sale
of liquor in the locality.

“A gang of men who were hiding in the area surrounded him and when he tried to escape, they chased him and hacked him to death. The gang fled the spot after damaging the vehicles in the area. Kesavan was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he died without responding to treatment,” said a police officer.

On information, Tondiarpet police rushed to the murder spot and conducted inquires. Police suspect that he could have been murdered for tipping off police about the illicit sale of liquor and have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Kesavan too is said to have a couple of cases pending against him and investigation is on whether he was murdered over previous enmity.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, a 20-year-old man was murdered by a four-member gang near Red Hills.

The deceased M Somu of Nallur village was returning home after attending a funeral when four men intercepted him at Nagathamman Nagar and hacked him to death at the same spot. On information, Sholavaram police retrieved his body and sent it to post-mortem and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Somu could have been murdered due to the enmity over peddling ganja in the locality. Police said that Somu too has two robbery cases pending against him.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp