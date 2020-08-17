STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appreciate temporary sanitary workers too: Corporation Red Flag Union

“Only permanent staff were given certificates of appreciation on Independence Day.

Sanitary workers having a restless day during the Chennai complete lockdown near vanagaram. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Contract sanitary workers, who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic risking their lives, should also be given certificates of appreciation, Srinivasulu, General Secretary, Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union, said on Sunday.

“Only permanent staff were given certificates of appreciation on Independence Day. But all sanitary workers risk their lives and do the same work - permanent or temporary,” he said.

He further said that he has written to the corporation with the demand and is yet to receive a response.

Temporary workers who had been infected by Covid and recovered have received certificates, but those not infected have nothing to show for the good work, say members of the union.

“So, in protest some permanent workers have given back their certificates. We don’t compel anyone to return the certificates. We give them the facts and ask them to take a decision accordingly,” he said.

