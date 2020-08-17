CM throws open marriage, dining halls in temples across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday inaugurated via video conference a marriage hall and three dining halls constructed at a cost of Rs 21.63 crore at various temples in the state.

The marriage hall with an area of 84,592 square feet was constructed at Arulmigu Marundeeswarar temple, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai at the cost of Rs 20.10 crore by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department.

The dining halls were built at Arulmigu Pralayakaleshwarar temple, Pennadam in Cuddalore district at the cost of Rs 50 lakh, Arulmigu Sholishwaraswami temple, Thiruttani in Thiruvallur district (Rs 53 lakh) and at Arulmigu Vaidyanathaswamy temple, Madavarvalagam in Virudhunagar district (Rs 50 lakh). The dining halls are meant to serve free meals.

Besides, the Chief Minister handed over a job order for five out of 59 persons recruited through TNPSC. During the occasion, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Sevoor S Ramachandran, Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and others took part.