Liquor shops set to reopen in Chennai, suburbs on Tuesday

B Anbuselvan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid criticism from the Opposition parties, the government has decided to reopen over 800 liquor outlets in Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday. The shops will reopen after they were shut since March 25 due to the lockdown to control Covid-19 spread.

The shops remain open between 10 am and 7 pm as against the timings of 12 pm and 10 pm before lockdown.

The liquor will be costlier as TASMAC, the state-run liquor monopoly, hiked the prices on May 6. During the lockdown, the government shut the liquor shops, which contributes over Rs 30,000 crore annually to the State exchequer. As a measure to increase the revenue, the government had on May 6 imposed a 15 per cent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), thus the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL rose by Rs 10 and premium brands up to 20.

As part of measures to ensure social distancing, the shop premises were disinfected. Wooden barricades were built in front of liquor shops and circles also drawn at every six feet.

TASMAC sources said until February the per day earnings of Tasmac outlets stood at Rs 100 crore. Owing to loss of livelihood for many on account of lockdown, the revenue has plunged by more than 35 percent.

“The government is pinning hopes high on price hike to compensate the revenue loss,” N Periyasamy, State president, Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees Association said.

The State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has 5,299 liquor shops across the State of which 640 are located in the Chennai city police limit. This includes 31 elite shops that sell premium brands of foreign spirits, beer, and wine.

Periyasamy said in spite of health risks involved in the job, employees are willing to return to work as they were given Rs 9000 to 11,000 contract payment during the lockdown. “We demand the government to provide us Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage from Covid-19 like it was given to health workers. In addition to hand gloves, employees should be given temperature scanners and hand sanitisers.”

Earlier, after a closure of more than 40 days liquor shops were first opened on May 7 across the State except Chennai and functioned between 10 am and 5 pm.

The shops were shut within a few days followed by Madras High Court order citing lack of social distancing at shops. On May 16, liquor outlets were thrown open after the Supreme Court stayed the order of Madras High Court. The closing time of liquor shops also increased to 7 pm.

The TASMAC procures IMFL, beer, and wine from 11 Indian Made Foreign Spirits manufacturing units, seven beer manufacturing units, and one winery unit.