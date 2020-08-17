More awareness needed for tackling COVID-19: SP Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More awareness need to be spread among public in order to combat Covid, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said during a review meeting on Sunday.

As of now, information and guidelines are disseminated through pamphlets, video clips, and by radio and LED mounted vehicles, the minister said adding that such measures will also be carried out in other districts.

“Works for 1,520 km of roads, 11 drinking water schemes worth Rs 4,661 crore, and 12 drainage works worth Rs 3,831 crore will be expedited,” Velumani further said.

He also said that in view of impending rains, 1,315 waterbodies in the State have been restored at a cost of Rs 811 crore and these need to be maintained well.

Later in the day, the Minister reviewed works for Nemmeli desalination plant.