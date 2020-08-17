STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Politicos across spectrum mourn death of ‘Rs 5 doctor’ from Chennai's Vyasarpadi

The doctor, who passed away on Saturday, served the poor in Vyasarpadi and Erukkencheri areas in North Chennai for the last four decades and charged just Rs 5. 

Sanitation workers leaving after spraying disinfectant at Arumbakkam in Chennai

Sanitation workers leaving after spraying disinfectant at Arumbakkam in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders condoled the death of Dr Thiruvenkadam, fondly known as ‘Five-rupee doctor of Chennai’, on Sunday. 

Earlier, he used to charge the patients Rs 2. Chief Minister Palaniswami said he is saddened to know of the demise of Dr Thiruvenkadam, who had provided medical services at low costs. The Chief Minister also offered his condolence to the family members and people of Vyasarpadi and Erukkencheri.  

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted, “The news of the passing of North Chennai doctor Thiruvenkadam, who started his service in 1973 and offered high-quality treatment for Rs 5  is deeply saddening. My heartfelt tribute to the doctor who will live forever in the minds of the people even after departing from this soil.” 

DMK president MK Stalin tweeted, “People’s Doctor Thiruvenkadam started offering medical treatment in North Chennai for just Rs 2 and received a maximum of `5 in his lifetime (for medical consultation).”

