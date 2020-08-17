STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP Balasubrahmanyam still 'critical', says hospital; son thanks fans for their prayers

The bulletin was issued by the hospital minutes after actor Rajinikanth in a video message shared on his Twitter handle said he was happy to hear that SPB was out of danger.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical and on life support, said a statement from the private hospital in Chennai where the legendary singer is undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital for treatment on August 5. He was shifted to the intensive care unit on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare Hospital, in a health bulletin issued on Monday said, "SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid19 continues to be on life support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," she said.

The bulletin was issued by the hospital minutes after actor Rajinikanth in a video message shared on his Twitter handle said he was happy to hear that SPB was out of danger.

"For more than 50 years, he sang in many Indian languages and made crores of people happy. Respected SPB affected by Covid-19, taken treatment and I heard the news that he is out of danger. I am happy to hear that. But still he is in intensive care in ICU. I pray almighty that he should get well soon," the actor said.

Meanwhile, the singer's son and producer Charan in a video message on Instagram thanked SPB fans for their prayers and support and said SPB is critical but stable.

"Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday. Doctors are calling him critical, but still he is stable. There are no complications and doctors saying it's a very good sign. I would like to thank you for your prayers and wishes, and the concern and the love you all are showing to us. Let us all keep it going and he will definitely come through it. God is great. You are all great and your prayers are
great. Thank you," Charan said.

