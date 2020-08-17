Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates new buildings at ITI campuses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated newly-constructed buildings at various ITI campuses from the secretariat on Sunday.

On behalf of the Labour and Employment Department, he inaugurated new buildings constructed at the government ITI in Alathur in Perambalur district, at a cost of Rs 4.53 crore and at Sattur in Virudhunagar district at the cost of Rs 7.03 crore.

Besides, the Chief Minister inaugurated buildings constructed at various government ITIs located at Dharapuram and Tirupur, Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district and a District Employment Office at Krishnagiri district.

The buildings were constructed at a total cost of Rs 15.86 crore.

He also inaugurated the scheme to offer electric vehicles to 53 government ITIs at the cost of Rs 5.98 crore, to enable students get practical knowledge about the operation and service of the vehicles.

He gave away job offers to eight out of 238 candidates who were selected by various private companies through the Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal.

Minister for Labour and Employment Nilofer Kafeel, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and others were present on the occasion.