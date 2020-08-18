3-year-old boy dies after TV set falls on him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a freak accident, a 3-year-old boy died after he tripped over a wire and a television set fell over him, when he was trying to pick up a mobile phone placed near it, at Selaiyur on Sunday.

Police said, “The victim is the son of Balaji, a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar, who owns a grocery shop. Balaji was at his shop and his wife was busy doing household chores, when their son Kaviyarasu who was playing with his siblings tried to pick up a phone lying near the television stand. When he neared the space, he tripped over the wire and the TV fell over him.”

On hearing the cries of the boy, the mother rushed him to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Selaiyur police registered a case and further investigation is on.