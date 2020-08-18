6-year-old boy slips to death from terrace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy allegedly slipped and fell to death from the terrace of a three-storeyed building in Anna Nagar on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ashish, son of Prem (24), who works as a security guard in the same building. Prem, who hails from Nepal, lives with his wife and two children in a room on the terrace of the building.

“The boy was playing when he slipped and fell from the terrace. He was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer. Tirumangalam police have registered a case and investigation is on.