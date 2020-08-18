STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRZ nod for elevated expressway between Chennai Port Trust and Maduravoyal

As per the official documents, the corridor starts within Chennai Port and continues along the banks of Cooum  until Koyambedu.

Published: 18th August 2020

File photo of the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor (EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly a decade, the ambitious proposal to construct a four-lane elevated expressway between the Chennai Port Trust and Maduravoyal is closer to becoming a reality. The Union Environment Ministry has granted the project — aimed at easing traffic in the city and enabling free movement of freight to the port — Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. An expert appraisal committee of the ministry, which discussed the project on July 30, approved it provided that prior clearance has been taken from the National Board for Wildlife.   

Speaking to Expres, Chennai Port Trust chairman P Raveendran said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had agreed to take up the work on “Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode. “I expect tenders to be floated soon. This road would be a lifeline for the port. Currently, we are handling 2,000 vehicles per day, and this  is expected to increase. The North Chennai roads, which are already congested, will not be in a position to handle such traffic. Once this corridor is operational, the entire port’s traffic would be diverted there,” he said.

As per the official documents, the corridor starts within Chennai Port and continues along the banks of Cooum  until Koyambedu. Beyond Koyambedu, the alignment follows along the existing NH-4 and terminates after Maduravoyal junction. The total length of the road is 20.5 km. “Along its path, the proposed corridor passes through major urban and commercial corridors such as Chintadripet, Egmore, Aminjikarai, Nungambakkam, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu and Maduravoyal,” officials said.

Total cost estimated at Rs 3,204 crore
The total cost of the proposed corridor project is Rs 3,204 crore. Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) has already recommended the project.

