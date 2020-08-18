Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I have been trading in shares with Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) for the past few years. Sale transaction of approximately `2.4 lakh was made from my trading account in September 2019. The claim was made on October 4, 2019 and reminders were sent for settling my account subsequently. Due to fraud, SEBI had subsequently imposed a ban on KSBL from trading.

I lodged a complaint with SEBI along with supporting documents. NSE has acknowledged my complaint saying that fraud is under investigation and they have also stated that balance is not available with KSBL. I have sent a number of reminders to NSE & KSBL but nothing has moved till date. KSBL keeps extending the month of settlement and now they are not even responding to mails. What other options do I have to retrieve my money?

— Swaminathan Raju File a suit against KSBL.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had purchased a scooter for my mother at an EMI amount of `6,380 per month. This was to be directed to HDFC Bank. I gave post-dated cheques to KVB. Since the lockdown we have not had any job. In June, my mother got a job as a maid through which she earns `5,000. Now, officials from HDFC Bank have been asking us to pay the amount due for the past three months. Our cheques have bounced and we have been charged `2,000. My mother is the only working member. What is the solution?

— S Suriya

It is not clear as to how many post-dated cheques you have given to HDFC. You can write to KVB to dishonour the cheques. In which case, you may gain by commission charges, but HDFC Bank may file a criminal complaint against you. Otherwise, sell the vehicle and pay back the dues.

My friend and his brothers jointly bought a large plot. They made a partition deed which clearly defined the metes and bounds of their individual portions. But the deed was not registered. With this partition deed, they obtained CMDA approvals and built individual houses 30 years ago. They were paying property tax and other charges individually for respective houses.

My friend died 10 years back, and his wife and sons got the property tax and EB transferred to her name. Her sons gave a release deed in her name and it was registered. She also applied for and got patta for her individual partition. As she is in dire need of money now, she wants to sell her portion with her house. Is it possible for her to sell her portion without NOC from her brothers-in-law?

— Rama

Since partition took place 30 years ago and possession has been taken by individual sharers, there will be no difficulty in selling the house and it does not require any NOC from the original brothers as all along you were paying property tax and other government dues in the account of the property.