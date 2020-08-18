Milestones get a green makeover

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wedding anniversaries, grand love proposals, baby showers, birthdays, career accomplishments...we all find different ways to cherish and preserve the special moments in our lives. Some treasure it with photographs, a few journal them and a few others document on the digital medium. Dhanya Ravindran uses terrariums and miniature gardens to recreate memories for her patrons through her entrepreneurial venture Magic Rootz.

An IT employee by day and a terrarium artist by night, for Bengaluru-based Dhanya, what started as a hobby turned into a business venture when friends approached her to make gifts for Secret Santa in December 2017. “Being a plant-lover and gardening enthusiast since childhood, gift ideas involving plants seemed like the best, to begin with. I watched YouTube tutorial videos and decided to make terrariums and miniature gardens. It seemed like a feasible option. With creative suggestions from friends I got involved in it completely and set up Magic Rootz in a few weeks,” recalls Dhanya, who is now in her hometown in Puducherry.

Dhanya’s green thumb found a prized spot at all the pop-up exhibitions in Bengaluru. Talking about terrariums, Dhanya explains that a terrarium is a base of gravel, charcoal, moss, and soil and it supports a miniature garden of moisture-loving plants. For her own venture, she uses cactii, succulents, snake plants, and around 10 varieties of indoor plants.

“These are any day better than your bouquets that wilt in two days. Terrariums survive for more than a year provided you offer them minimal water and sunlight twice a week. Most of my clients live in gated communities in Bengaluru, and it’s best to keep them by the window side. I give my patrons a syringe with 20 ml of water, which they can refill to water the plants. The choice of plants depends on weather conditions in the city. The lifespan is in your hands. You can’t water the xerophytes or desert plants and then expect it to live longer,” she explains.

In 2018, Dhanya made a tribute for the film 96, which starred Vijay Sethupathi as Ram and Trisha Krishnan as Janu. She recreated a scene from the film where the duo shares a cup of coffee in Janu’s suite. The particular piece became popular among her patrons, and soon she received more than 20 orders and plenty of inquiries.

“Each project is different and time-consuming. I need to purchase raw materials and make everything from scratch, sketch the required design on paper first, get it approved from the client, and then proceed to replicate. I arrange the elements in a visually pleasing manner. Packing is the challenging part. It needs to be couriered properly or chances of damage are high due to fragility. This is why I don’t do door delivery. Having said all this, people find it to be a stress-buster. It makes me happy to add some natural vibes into their lives,” shares Dhanya.

In this pandemic-induced lockdown, the terrarium artist has set up a kitchen garden, including 11 vegetable plants. Next on her to-do list is to grow a herbal garden with varieties such as oregano, lemongrass, and rosemary.Dhanya’s terrariums have found homes in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Puducherry. Bulk and individual orders with a buffer time of a week to 15 days are available. Terrariums are priced from `250. For details, visit Instagram page: MagicRootz or call: 6381833859