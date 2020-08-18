STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

News that SPB is off ventilator support untrue, says son Charan

"There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator, but it is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on ventilator," Charan said.

Published: 18th August 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: News that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is off ventilator support is not true, said SPB Charan, the son of the much-beloved singer who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

In a video message shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Charan said SPB's health status was the same as it was on Monday. 

"There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator, but it is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on ventilator."

Charan also said his father is being monitored by the medical team at the MGM Healthcare and they are taking good care of him. 

ALSO READ | Maestro Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors, releases song sung by SPB

"We are again confident that your prayers are working and helping him on the recovery path. Please keep your prayers coming and we thank you as a family for your love, concern and prayers. Keep them coming, thank you so much," Charan said.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital for Covid-19 treatment on August 5. However, after his condition deteriorated on August 14 night and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. 

The health bulletin issued by the Hospital on Monday said, the singer continues to remain critical, on life support and in ICU. But he is stable and the team of medical experts is closely monitoring his vital parameters.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam SPB SPB Charan
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp