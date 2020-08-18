News that SPB is off ventilator support untrue, says son Charan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: News that singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is off ventilator support is not true, said SPB Charan, the son of the much-beloved singer who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

In a video message shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Charan said SPB's health status was the same as it was on Monday.

"There is a rumour going around that father is off the ventilator, but it is not true. Though we wish he will come out of it soon, he continues to be on ventilator."

Charan also said his father is being monitored by the medical team at the MGM Healthcare and they are taking good care of him.

ALSO READ | Maestro Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors, releases song sung by SPB

"We are again confident that your prayers are working and helping him on the recovery path. Please keep your prayers coming and we thank you as a family for your love, concern and prayers. Keep them coming, thank you so much," Charan said.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital for Covid-19 treatment on August 5. However, after his condition deteriorated on August 14 night and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The health bulletin issued by the Hospital on Monday said, the singer continues to remain critical, on life support and in ICU. But he is stable and the team of medical experts is closely monitoring his vital parameters.

