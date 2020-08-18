Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, is on ventilator and ECMO support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition remains to be critical and he is on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit. The 74-year-old legendary singer is undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid 19.

"S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be critical and is one ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit," MGM Healthcare Hospital said in its health bulletin on Wednesday.

The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time, the hospital said in its health bulletin,

The singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 for Covid-treatment and shifted to ICU and put on life support after his condition deteriorated on August 14.

How does an ECMO work?

Generally sick patients are put on ECMO because it will give rest to the lung. The ECMO does the work of the lung and heart,it oxygenates the blood and circulates to the system. In that mean time, medications can be given to the lungs so that it can recover while on rest, explained Dr G Sengottuvelu, Senior consultant and interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospital.