50% quota: TN nominates IAS officer to panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has nominated senior IAS officer P Umanath as its nominee for the committee to be constituted by the Centre to comply with the Madras HC order, dated July 27, to implement 50 per cent reservation for BCs, MBCs and DNCs to the seats surrendered by State to the All India Quota in UG, PG and diploma medical and dental course admissions in Tamil Nadu. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, in his letter to Union Health Department secretary Rajesh Bhushan, conveyed the nomination. Umanath is at present Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation MD.