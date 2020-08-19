A powerhouse of nutrients

Ananya By

Express News Service

Watercress is the most underrated green leafy vegetable. Watercress is considered the no. 1 powerhouse vegetable due to its disease-fighting abilities.

Watercress has a lot of health benefits.

● Watercress is packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin K, which is necessary for blood clotting and

healthy bones.

● It has high antioxidant properties, which reduce, prevent chronic diseases and protect against oxidative

stress.

● It is high in phytochemicals, and boosts immunity. Having watercress daily can aid in weight-loss.

● Prevents certain types of cancer. The compound Phenylethyl isothiocyanate, which is found in abundance in watercress, interferes with a critical protein in cancer development.

● It contains a high level of iron, which is unusual in vegetables. It also has vitamin C, which helps in

the absorption of iron.

● It contains dietary nitrates which enhance athletic performance by regulating blood pressure. It boosts

Vo2 max.

How can you incorporate watercress in your diet?

You can cook watercress like any other spinach, or you can simply make it as a soup or add it to your salads and soups.

Where can I get watercress?

You can get watercress in any supermarket.

The writer is a nutritionist with Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic