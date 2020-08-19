CBI arrests former Customs appraiser, three others on bribery charges; residences in Chennai raided

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an appraiser of Customs Department and three others including a Customs house agent, a middleman, a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs seven-lakh.

It is alleged that the then appraiser at ICD-Tuglakabad Sorav Sharma, currently posted in the Office of Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai since July 2020, had been regularly pursuing private parties and officials for the payment of pending illegal gratifications, as he had helped clear import consignments during his tenure.

It was further alleged that the concerned appraiser told the middleman, Ram Krishna Mishra, that a person will collect payment of undue advantage (illegal gratification) on his behalf.

Mishra had allegedly delivered the payment of Rs 7-lakh as the part of undue advantage to Kishore Kumar. CBI caught Mishra, Kishore Kumar, and a Customs House Agent Neeraj and recovered the money.

Searches were conducted at the office of Appraiser at Chennai, his previous office in ICD, Tuglakabad and residential premises of accused located at Delhi, Noida, Chennai which led to recovery of incriminating documents and cash of around rupees one crore.

The accused will be produced before the Competent Court. Investigation is underway, said CBI.