STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Celebrating the city through Tara Books

This year, since so much of our lives has become enclosed and indoors, the vivacity of Chennai urban life is sorely missed.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tara Books, with 25 years of publishing history in Chennai, is not one to let the Madras Week pass without marking it in its own way. “This city has informed our practice and can be seen everywhere from our cultural space for the books and art (Book Building), to the books we publish. Book Building, like many other spaces, has sadly been closed.

This year, since so much of our lives has become enclosed and indoors, the vivacity of Chennai urban life is sorely missed. Tara Books is celebrating by looking at Madras through Kitchens, Cinema and Seas,” reads the release from the publication house. With this in mind, they’ve listed three books below that retain the flavours of Chennai, while also positioning its culture within the currents of global contexts.

THE 9 EMOTIONS OF INDIAN CINEMA HOARDINGS
The Erotic. The Valorous. The Furious. The Terror-stricken. The Pathetic. The Comic. The Disgusting. The Marvellous. The Peaceful. There is a spectrum of nine emotions that the superior work of art should evoke, explains the Natyashastra, one of the oldest surviving texts on stagecraft in the world. This book deconstructs each of these emotions and explodes them into their modern context: Indian cinema billboards. Film hoardings artist MP Dhakshna uses his colourful palette and bold imagery to invoke the visual history of a public art form that has all but disappeared from our streets.

TRAVELS THROUGH SOUTH INDIAN KITCHENS
For a traveller, a household kitchen in a strange land is usually a remote destination, but it is one that tells the ‘truth’ about food and everyday life,” says Nao Saito, architect and designer from Japan. A kitchen is usually thought of as a particular arrangement of space. But a space is not just a fixed physical structure — it is also fluid, shaped by the way in which people use it. Keeping this connection in mind, Nao Saito set out to explore a colourful variety of kitchens during her stay in Chennai. With her abiding interest in people and cookery, she finally came up with this richly perceptive travelogue, bringing together floor plans, sketches, photographs, impressions, recipes and conversation.

AN INDIAN BEACH
This beach, based on Besant Nagar beach is full of activity. By day, you can see fishermen bring in the catch, women selling fish, people and animals going about their business…but then, when the sun starts to set, the beach becomes a different place — now it’s time for everyone to play, talk, sit around, eat and have fun…until the fisherfolk go to sleep, and all the others go home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp