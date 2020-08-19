CM orders release of water from four dams

CHENNAI:: CM Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered the release of water for irrigation from four dams in Tenkasi district -- Gadana, Adavinainar, Ramanathi, and Karuppanadhi -- from August 21 to November 25. Through this, 8,225 acres in Tenkasi, Sengottai, Kadayanallur and Ambasamudram taluks would be benefitted.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
India tests over 8 lakh samples for COVID-19 on second consecutive day
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leaders
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical, on ventilator and ECMO support in ICU
Transfer of investigation to CBI cannot be a routine: SC on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Five Manipur MLAs who resigned from Congress after trust vote join BJP in Delhi
Bengaluru riots: Karnataka govt moves HC for appointment of Claims Commissioner to fix liability