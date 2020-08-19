CM orders release of water from four dams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:: CM Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered the release of water for irrigation from four dams in Tenkasi district -- Gadana, Adavinainar, Ramanathi, and Karuppanadhi -- from August 21 to November 25. Through this, 8,225 acres in Tenkasi, Sengottai, Kadayanallur and Ambasamudram taluks would be benefitted.