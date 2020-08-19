Election for Waqf Board Mutawallis deferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the petitions filed before the Madras High Court challenging supersession of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board and the election notification for reconstituting it, the Backward Classes Welfare Department has deferred the election of two members in the Muthawallis category, scheduled for August 19. The HC on Monday had upheld the order of the supersession of the Board except in respect of two persons elected from Muthawallis category -- Syed Ali Akbar and Dr. Haja K Majeed.