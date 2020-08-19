Pandemic invokes immediate need to examine data surveillance: Speakers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is an immediate need to examine the technological and surveillance interventions adopted to combat the pandemic to ensure that citizens have access to both this new resource while still being able to protect their privacy, said speakers at “Janta Parliament” - a series of virtual discussions on policy measures addressing problems triggered by Covid-19.

Rethink Aadhaar and Article 21 Trust have joined hands with other civil society organisations and peoples’ movements in organising the session. “In face of these far reaching technological solutions we need to ask, who are excluded from the realisation of constitutional rights by use of technological intervention,” said Rupali Samuel.

The speakers also condemned linking of Aadhar with relief schemes and said that many who did not have the ID were denied rations, funds, MNREGA wages, among others. Usha Ramanathan, a human rights activist said that growth of FinTech companies has been directly linked with the need to collect finer data on people. Binoy Viswam is a Rajya Sabha member, said people have the right to life with dignity. He said that this should be accounted for every step of technological growth.