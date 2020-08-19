Quizzical ODE to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neither the pandemic nor the lockdown put in place as a response to it could not a deter the avid quizzers of Madras from congregated online to celebrate the birthday of Madras. They marked the day with Fundastic Madras — a cerebral battle on the city’s interesting trivia.

The event was organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women with The New Indian Express as media partner and X Quiz as knowledge partner. The event drew 250 enthusiasts, out of which six — a mix of students and working professionals — were selected for the grand finale.

Arvind of X Quiz played the host, quizzing the participants on facts and trivia associated with the present Chennai city and its erstwhile Madras avatar. After a tense battle, it Jayakanthan of TCS who placed first.

The event also included a ‘Quizzing with the celebrity’ round that had six personalities — Lakshmi Menon, CEO of Express Publications; theatre artist Maadhu Balaji; singer Unnikrishnan; Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care Hospital; TT Srinivasaraghavan, managing director of Sundaram Finance; and Srinath Bashyam, chief of staff, Delhi Capitals — from the city sending through one question and a video message each.