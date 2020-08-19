STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

With active COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Chennai, more tests advised in West and South zones

The active cases had come down from a high of 24,890 on July 5 to 10,868 on August 12 due to the intense lockdown and containment measures. But since then, they have risen to 12,256 on August 19.

Published: 19th August 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kailasapuram 2nd Street in Chennai's Mylapore has been closed to prevent COVID-19 spread

A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gradual fall in active COVID-19 cases over the past two months, Chennai is again witnessing a rise for the last four days.

The city after almost two months saw the number of daily cases falling below 1000 in the second week of August but after just three days, the cases were back in four figures. For the last four days, there have been around 1200 daily cases.

This also resulted in the rise of active cases after they had come down from a high of 24,890 on July 5 to 10,868 on August 12 due to the intense lockdown and containment measures. But since then, they have risen to 12,256 on August 19.

While Chennai was seemingly on the road of recovery, the daily positivity rate too is now close to 11 percent again, just when the city is slowly opening up for economic activities.

ALSO READ: Turnout at Chennai fever camps down by 50 per cent, volunteers say elderly staying away

Public health experts say that the civic body may need to improvise its containment strategies as now the economic activities have almost opened up fully.

Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, said that testing could be ramped up in the zones where there is a rise in cases.

“COVID-19 spread began in north Chennai and moved to other places. Testing must now be ramped up at the West and South zones of the corporation,’’ Dr Kaur said, adding that there must be intensified surveillance in places where there were fewer cases in the early stages.

According to the Chennai Corporation’s data, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones are showing a growth in active cases. These zones including Valsaravakkam are the only ones to have more than 1000 active cases at the moment.

Dr Kaur said that improving workplace surveillance is a way forward for effective containment of the spread. “Workplaces can appoint designated officers to record symptoms and temperature using thermal scanners and report to the civic body,’’ she added.

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that the government would implement workplace intervention containment strategies by surveillance and screening to effectively identify positive cases.

“We had a meeting with all officials today and we had discussed continuous focus on screening at places of public gathering, markets, industries and other workplaces,’’ he told The New Indian Express.

Dr Radhakrishnan said that special focus is being given to Ambattur and Kodambakkam Corporation zones and also the districts bordering the city.

“We can’t comment on the increase in cases based on day to day numbers as it may keep varying. Overall, the cases are still below 1200 which reflects the success of containment strategies,’’ he said.

While a positivity rate of five percent or below is said to be an indicator of the spread being contained, some experts believe in reality it can’t be taken as a yardstick. Chennai’s positivity rate at the moment is close to 11 percent.

“It is very hard to bring down positivity below five when the spread is intense, that too in a densely populated country. Mortality rate is a good yardstick to measure containment strategies and TN has a very low mortality rate,’’ said virologist Dr Jacob John.

Chennai has already had a lot of infections and it is now slowly becoming a less dreaded disease, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chennai COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp