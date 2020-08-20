Five cheated of Rs 50 lakh over govt job promise, woman arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police have arrested a 52-year-old woman for allegedly cheating at least five persons to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, with promises of government jobs.

As the accused Jamuna Devi of Akkarai did not return the money despite the police giving her ample time, she was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody. Police said she is into financing and has an office at Vadapalani.

“Since her husband Devaraj deals with government contracts, Jamuna Devi wooed one Saravanan of Ramapuram, with the promise of getting a government job for his wife and received Rs 12 lakh in four instalments in 2019. But, she did not promed job and refused to return the money,” said the police. As she did not return the money even after two extensions, as per instructions of Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman, she was arrested.

Man cheats Facebook friend of Rs 2.75 lakh

In another incident, Vepery police arrested a man for cheating his friend of Rs 2.75 lakh. The accused, Dileep and the victim, B Praveen, became friends on Facebook. Dileep recently received Rs 2.5 lakh from Praveen claiming that he had got a consignment of brand new phones worth several lakh and they can share the profit. “Dileep had given another Rs 25,000 for miscellaneous expenses. Praven found out that Dileep has been already arrested once and his modus operandi is to befriend people on Facebook and cheat them,” said police.