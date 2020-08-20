STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Five cheated of Rs 50 lakh over govt job promise, woman arrested

As the accused Jamuna Devi of Akkarai did not return the money despite the police giving her ample time, she was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police have arrested a 52-year-old woman for allegedly cheating at least five persons to the tune of Rs 50 lakh, with promises of government jobs.

As the accused Jamuna Devi of Akkarai did not return the money despite the police giving her ample time, she was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody. Police said she is into financing and has an office at Vadapalani.

“Since her husband Devaraj deals with government contracts, Jamuna Devi wooed one Saravanan of Ramapuram, with the promise of getting a government job for his wife and received Rs 12 lakh in four instalments in 2019. But, she did not promed job and refused to return the money,” said the police. As she did not return the money even after two extensions, as per instructions of Adyar Deputy Commissioner V Vikraman, she was arrested.

Man cheats Facebook friend of Rs 2.75 lakh
In another incident, Vepery police arrested a man for cheating his friend of Rs 2.75 lakh. The accused, Dileep and the victim, B Praveen, became friends on Facebook.  Dileep recently received Rs 2.5 lakh from Praveen claiming that he had got a consignment of brand new phones worth several lakh and they can share the profit. “Dileep had given another Rs 25,000 for miscellaneous expenses. Praven found out that Dileep has been already arrested once and his modus operandi is to befriend people on Facebook and cheat them,” said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp