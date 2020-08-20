STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Koyambedu market reopening in sight?

Koyambedu wholesale fruit and vegetable market may open next month.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

SWAP test samples been collected near the corporation park at Koyambedu.

SWAP test samples been collected near the corporation park at Koyambedu. (Photos | EPS/Ashwin prasath)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Koyambedu wholesale fruit and vegetable market may open next month. Official sources told Express that the traders are likely to meet the Chief Minister in the first week of September and discuss the matter. The market, which was closed on May 5 after it became a Covid hotspot, is likely to open as the temporary market in Tirumazhisai got inundated following the rains. 

The exact date would be decided following the traders’ meeting with the Chief Minister. The issue was raised soon after the rains inundated the temporary market, after which traders association leaders met deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and discussed the issue.

Now, with the Northeast monsoon expected in October, shifting the market becomes essential, said sources. The shifting has also hit business, say several traders. Bhaskar, a semi-wholesale trader dealing with onions, says since the market closed he hoped the government will be providing some alternative for the retail traders. 

“But nothing happened even though our unions were claiming they were holding several round of talks.”
Many traders claim their livelihoods are at stake and many are struggling to pay even their EMIs or school fees of their children. Although locals in and around Koyambedu fear the possibility of spread of Covid-19, traders have assured that they will abide by the norms imposed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu COVID 19 chennai
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp