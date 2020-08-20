Koyambedu market reopening in sight?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Koyambedu wholesale fruit and vegetable market may open next month. Official sources told Express that the traders are likely to meet the Chief Minister in the first week of September and discuss the matter. The market, which was closed on May 5 after it became a Covid hotspot, is likely to open as the temporary market in Tirumazhisai got inundated following the rains.

The exact date would be decided following the traders’ meeting with the Chief Minister. The issue was raised soon after the rains inundated the temporary market, after which traders association leaders met deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and discussed the issue.

Now, with the Northeast monsoon expected in October, shifting the market becomes essential, said sources. The shifting has also hit business, say several traders. Bhaskar, a semi-wholesale trader dealing with onions, says since the market closed he hoped the government will be providing some alternative for the retail traders.

“But nothing happened even though our unions were claiming they were holding several round of talks.”

Many traders claim their livelihoods are at stake and many are struggling to pay even their EMIs or school fees of their children. Although locals in and around Koyambedu fear the possibility of spread of Covid-19, traders have assured that they will abide by the norms imposed by the government.