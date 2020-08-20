‘Let Jagathrakshakan appear before CB-CID’

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday refused to quash the criminal proceedings pending against Arakonam DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, his son and others. It also rejected pleas for a direction to the CB-CID not to take coercive steps in connection with a criminal case registered in 2016, and directed the MP and his son to appear before the police as required. The judge noted that the summons were issued for the production of certain documents. There may not be any apprehension for arrest, the judge said. The allegation against the petitioner was that he had committed fraud in matter relating to owning the land and office of an erstwhile leading leather firm - Chrome Leather Factory in Chromepet.
