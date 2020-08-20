STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Love’ inks death script for tattooist

Police says, his girlfriend was dating another man & was upset  with marriage proposal

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Love may not be a crime, but it sure does become the background for many a criminal activity. A 26-year-old tattoo artist was murdered allegedly as per a plan hatched by his ‘girlfriend’ among others because, get this, her parents agreed to their ‘love’ marriage. 

K Niranjan, a resident of Tambaram, was in a relationship with 26-year-old Amaravathy from Maraimalai Nagar. She owned a beauty parlour and the couple met on a dating app. “Amaravathy was a divorcee, and the duo has been in a relationship for the last three years,” a police said.

It is alleged by the police that Amaravathy was, simultaneously, also in a relationship with another person - Dinesh, resident of Chengalpattu. “Niranjan recently met Amaravathy’s father and asked for her hand, and when he agreed to the marriage, she was very disappointed. Amaravathy told about this to Dinesh.

On Tuesday night, when Niranjan was returning home, Dinesh and his friends blocked his vehicle near the Kattankulathur BDO office and attacked him with wooden planks and stones, killing him,” the police added.  Six persons, including Dinesh and Amaravathy, have been arrested.

